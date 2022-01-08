BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Famous Dave’s owns, operates and franchises barbeque restaurants and blues clubs. The company currently owns locations and franchises locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, Maryland and Virginia and has signed development agreements for an additional franchised locations. Its menu features award-winning barbecued and grilled meats, an ample selection of salads, side items, sandwiches and unique desserts. (Press Release) “

Shares of BBQ stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. BBQ has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $147.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. BBQ had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BBQ will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BBQ during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BBQ in the second quarter valued at about $495,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BBQ by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BBQ in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBQ in the second quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

