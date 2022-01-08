Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bausch businesses continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and performance should pick up in the coming quarters. Approval of new drugs bode well for the company.. Bausch announced that it plans to pursue an initial public offering (IPO) of its Solta Medical business. The company expects to launch the proposed IPO in December 2021 or January 2022. It also expects to launch the Bausch + Lomb IPO approximately 30 days later. The move should enable the company to pay down its huge debt levels. Its intention to spin off its eye health business into an independent public company is positive, as this will improve strategic focus and enhance financial transparency. However, the pandemic has negatively impacted performance. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year.”

BHC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1,084.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

