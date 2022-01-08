Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 356,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 2,285,549 shares.The stock last traded at $27.74 and had previously closed at $27.62.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64.
In other news, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,084.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (NYSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
