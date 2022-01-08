Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 356,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 2,285,549 shares.The stock last traded at $27.74 and had previously closed at $27.62.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,084.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

