Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes $5.04 Million Position in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter valued at $813,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter valued at $656,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIIGU opened at $10.35 on Friday. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.24.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.