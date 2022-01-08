Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases 191,793 Shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,793 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Astrea Acquisition were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,015,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASAX opened at $9.89 on Friday. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

