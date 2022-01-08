Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $8.32 Million Stock Position in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the quarter. Recharge Acquisition accounts for 1.0% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Recharge Acquisition were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Recharge Acquisition by 11,232.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 4.3% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 350,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 200.0% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Recharge Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RCHG opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $10.69.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Recharge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recharge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.