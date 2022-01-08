Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $4.21 Million Stake in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,332 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vistas Media Acquisition were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMAC. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,611,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition by 34.6% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 501,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 128,883 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $577,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition by 54.3% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 52,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Vistas Media Acquisition in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VMAC stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.85.

Vistas Media Acquisition Profile

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

