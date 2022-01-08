Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW)

Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,817 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.92% of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXW. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,966,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,478,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,478,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

