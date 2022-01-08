Basso Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ)

Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 260,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,864 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Evo Acquisition were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

Shares of Evo Acquisition stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

