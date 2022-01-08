Basso Capital Management L.P. Buys 45,079 Shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,079 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Athlon Acquisition were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Athlon Acquisition by 31.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 260,508 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $968,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 772.1% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 218,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 193,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Athlon Acquisition by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 527,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Athlon Acquisition by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 601,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Athlon Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

