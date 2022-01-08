Basso Capital Management L.P. Buys 170,750 Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) by 90.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,750 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 1.00% of TZP Strategies Acquisition worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TZPS. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 33.3% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 22.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 55,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $970,000. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TZPS opened at $9.79 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

