Base Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $492,403.72 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00003280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market cap of $492,403.72 and approximately $179.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 455,680 coins and its circulating supply is 358,386 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

