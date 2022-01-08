Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will announce $33.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.10 million and the highest is $34.37 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $19.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $132.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.83 million to $133.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $135.11 million, with estimates ranging from $132.40 million to $137.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBDC. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

In other news, Director David Mihalick acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Barings BDC by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBDC opened at $11.05 on Friday. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $529.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 59.86%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

