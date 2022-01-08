Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 147,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

