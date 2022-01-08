Bank of Hawaii Takes $214,000 Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $288,217,000 after buying an additional 268,612 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,434,000 after buying an additional 213,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Matson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,775,000 after buying an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,359,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Matson by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 385,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after buying an additional 55,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $421,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 429 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $34,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,010. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $94.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

