Bank of Hawaii Sells 630 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Amgen were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.5% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $225.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

