Bank of Hawaii Invests $284,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Watsco in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 43.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 38.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $304.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.77. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.74 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

