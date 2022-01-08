Bank of Hawaii Has $292,000 Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 81.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,862 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 725,001,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pinterest by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after buying an additional 27,066,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,187,000 after buying an additional 1,795,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pinterest by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,115,000 after buying an additional 1,487,797 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

NYSE:PINS opened at $32.69 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $146,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $427,032.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 526,652 shares of company stock worth $25,963,786 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

