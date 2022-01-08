Bank of America Upgrades Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) to Buy

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $340.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COIN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.20.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Shares of COIN stock opened at $232.33 on Thursday. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.12.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.60, for a total transaction of $258,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $2,630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 658,739 shares of company stock valued at $206,694,883.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,897,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $591,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $1,165,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.