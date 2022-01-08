Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given New $52.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $52.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.64.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $48.13 on Thursday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

