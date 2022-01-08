Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.19.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.66. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

In related news, CAO Todd Staub bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,291,696 over the last 90 days. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Utz Brands by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 18,907 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Utz Brands by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. 41.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.