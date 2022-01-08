Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Reduced by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,383 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $31,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $49.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

