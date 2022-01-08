Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Shares of Bank First stock opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.67 and a 200 day moving average of $70.56. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bank First had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $27.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. Analysts forecast that Bank First will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Bank First by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bank First by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bank First by 698.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank First by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank First by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

