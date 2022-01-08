Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPT. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.29.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 207,530 shares of company stock worth $36,241,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $170.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.