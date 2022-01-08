Banco Santander S.A. Purchases Shares of 2,801 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,801 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 4,875.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 97,990 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

MasTec stock opened at $94.48 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.76 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.18.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

