Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 76.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 410,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 178,169 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 21.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

In other news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NRG opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

