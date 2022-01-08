BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Update

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the November 30th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Grupo Santander raised shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.79. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.42%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

