Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Update

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,800 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the November 30th total of 3,241,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. Banco BPM has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BNCZF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco BPM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

