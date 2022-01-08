Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a C$15.30 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a hold rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.26.

TSE BLDP opened at C$14.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.60. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of C$14.71 and a 12-month high of C$53.90. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.41.

In related news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.28, for a total value of C$42,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,397.28.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

