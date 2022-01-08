Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital restated a hold rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,203,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 172,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.