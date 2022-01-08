Baanx Price Down 15.8% This Week (BXX)

Baanx (CURRENCY:BXX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Baanx has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Baanx has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $8,280.00 worth of Baanx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baanx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0670 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00058528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Baanx Coin Profile

BXX is a coin. Baanx’s total supply is 248,940,003 coins and its circulating supply is 19,798,721 coins. The Reddit community for Baanx is https://reddit.com/r/Baanx_BXX . Baanx’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Baanx (BXX) is the token powering the Baanx ecosystem with free lending & services. “

Baanx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baanx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baanx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baanx using one of the exchanges listed above.

