B. Riley Trims RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Target Price to $12.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealReal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised RealReal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.87.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. RealReal has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.54.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RealReal will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $105,913.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $33,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 267,527 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,828. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 100.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in RealReal by 2,059.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in RealReal in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

