Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Short Interest Update

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the November 30th total of 125,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

AYLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

Shares of AYLA opened at $7.41 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,177.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.26%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. Equities analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

