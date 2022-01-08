Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives $99.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Mark E. Saad bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger Jeffs bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $147,335.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $82.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.21.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

