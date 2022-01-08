AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Price Target Raised to €29.50

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €29.00 ($32.95) to €29.50 ($33.52) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AXAHY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.25.

AXAHY opened at $31.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84. AXA has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

