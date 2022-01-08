Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the November 30th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Aware stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66. Aware has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $6.52.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 38.10%.

AWRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Aware in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

In other Aware news, Director John S. Stafford III purchased 20,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $57,846.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John S. Stafford III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Aware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aware by 29,444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Aware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Aware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aware by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

About Aware

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

