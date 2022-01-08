Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Richard B. Hancock Sells 5,000 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CDMO stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.86 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

