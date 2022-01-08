Avestar Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $376.18. 16,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,052. The company has a market cap of $237.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.56. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.43.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

