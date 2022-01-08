Avestar Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.78. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $128,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,515,067. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TNDM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

