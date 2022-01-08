Avestar Capital LLC Makes New $336,000 Investment in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,114 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,076 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $96,533,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 43.6% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,547,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,622,000 after purchasing an additional 774,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $55.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -698.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Macquarie started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

