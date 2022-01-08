Avestar Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,223,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,081,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,404,000 after acquiring an additional 153,739 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,774,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,660,000 after acquiring an additional 71,780 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,907,000 after acquiring an additional 51,084 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 790,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,359,000 after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG opened at $154.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.05. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.20 and a fifty-two week high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

