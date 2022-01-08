Avestar Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,321,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,058,000 after buying an additional 97,846 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,445,000 after purchasing an additional 861,499 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,371,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,207,000 after purchasing an additional 382,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,394 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,393,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after acquiring an additional 155,189 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $151.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.77. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $142.63 and a 12-month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

