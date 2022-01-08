Avestar Capital LLC Decreases Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,855,000 after buying an additional 7,933,027 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,740 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,847 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $35.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.48.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $7,355,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 117,801 shares of company stock worth $10,423,761 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTON. Exane BNP Paribas cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.61.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

