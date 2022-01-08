Avestar Capital LLC Buys 366 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,027,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,974,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,409,000 after acquiring an additional 425,952 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,861,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,727,000 after acquiring an additional 386,532 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,547,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,363.1% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 215,074 shares during the period.

FIXD stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $54.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

