Avestar Capital LLC Buys 20,487 Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,487 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC owned 4.03% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 74,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,958 shares during the period.

NASDAQ JSML traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $73.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

