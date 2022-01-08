Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Comcast stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $50.40. 239,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,078,684. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $230.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

