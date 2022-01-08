Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Avery Dennison worth $68,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 32.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.73.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVY opened at $213.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $147.40 and a one year high of $229.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.09 and its 200-day moving average is $214.04.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

