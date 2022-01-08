Avalon Investment & Advisory Makes New $271,000 Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,386 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $68.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $69.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 21.44%.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

