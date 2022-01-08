Avalon Investment & Advisory Lowers Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 5.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 7.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 62.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB stock opened at $233.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 123.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.57 and its 200 day moving average is $227.03. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALB. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.60.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

