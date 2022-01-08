Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 339,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Avalara were worth $59,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,647,000 after acquiring an additional 146,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,637,000 after purchasing an additional 42,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,491,000 after purchasing an additional 214,856 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 17.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 20.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,451,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,904,000 after purchasing an additional 241,773 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $4,939,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,519 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,698. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR opened at $109.22 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.35 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

